The new public hearing dates are upon us. We will be gathering outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday and Wednesday, 20-21 February. It may be the final chance for the UK to stop Julian’s extradition.

Date: 20-21 February 2024

Location: Royal Courts of Justice

Time: 8:30 am GMT

On Wed 21 Feb, there will be a march to Downing St after the hearing.

Here’s what to expect on the two days.

Meet our presenters that will be live outside the Royal Courts of Justice:

Please come by and say hi and give us a little interview for our livestream!

Wear your support. Show your support.

JADC (The Committee to Defend Julian Assange), one of the oldest grassroots groups here in the UK will be helping us to sell T-shirts, bags, badges and our new hoodies. So, make sure to come by and say hi to Emmy and Jeannie who will be manning our table.

There will be speakers throughout the two days! Including:

Apsana Begum

Tim Dawson

John Hendy

Richard Burgon

Peter Oborne

Jeremy Corbyn

John McDonnell

Zarah Sultana

Chris Hedges

Andrew Feinstein

Andrew Wilkie

Tariq Ali

Rebecca Vincent

Ben Westwood

PEN International

Clare Daley

Mick Wallace

Chip Gibbons

Here’s how you can help.

1. Use your social media platforms to bring attention to this history defining case.

Take a picture of yourself and post it on your socials with this suggested copy and paste social media text:

It’s now or never. Free Assange. Free us all. His life and the future of journalism depend on it. Watch the livestream here: www.youtube.com/live/LvdTG56Ubdc?si=pctyKVNLAz5NYsU-

#NowOrNever #FreeAssangeNow #Journalismisnotacrime #DayX

2. Participate in our Livestream.

Send your videos to our dedicated Telegram channel. Join here.

Upload your videos with these guidelines:

•Film Landscape/Horizontal only (this is for Youtube)

•Tell us your NAME, LOCATION, a little about who you are/what groups you come from and why you're speaking out for Julian.

•Please don't use any profanity or show anything obscene etc. We want this to be family friendly.

3. Like, subscribe and share our link for our 24 hour countdown to DAY X and subsequent 2 Day Livestream!

Streaming only on YouTube.com/@StellaAssange and YouTube.com/@AssangeDefense from 8:30am GMT on Mon 19 Feb. Share this link and watch the trailer now here.

In this countdown, we will be providing a complete overview of what my husband, Julian Assange is facing at the two day public hearing that starts on 20 Feb at 8:30 am GMT. It will include special messages from journalists, thought leaders, academics, human right activists and supporters, documentaries, speeches, explainers and never before streamed interviews. It will then be followed by a two day livestream live from London and solidarity protests from all over the world.

4. Spread awareness by changing your profile picture on your platforms.

Use this graphic:

Download Graphics here .

5. Support our fight to free Julian Assange

Contribute to Julian’s legal fees: http://crowdjustice.com/case/assangeappeal…

UK Campaigning costs: http://crowdfunder.co.uk/p/free-assange

USA: https://assangedefense.org/donate/

EU-wide: http://wauland.de/en/donate/moral-courage… (select Julian Assange)

Australia: http://action.assangecampaign.org.au/donate

Wear your Support. Show your Support. Buy merchandise here.

