A heartfelt thank you to the Assange Supporters Action Group!
A look back at a community that came together to Free Julian.
As a new chapter begins, we will be closing our two Telegram groups which were initially formed for our first livestream to show the incredible global support to free Julian on Feb 20, 2024, Day X!
Check out clips from the 58 hour livestream where it all began here.
The outpouring of support, initiatives and tireless actions continued after Day X.
Check out these highlights from all around the world:
Julian is Free. Thank you all.
It has been an absolute honour and privilege to work with all of you amazing activists.
Xx
Ileana Chan from SA Team
Thank you Stella. Please keep us informed of Julian’s state of mind and body, as much as you feel comfortable. He made a monumental sacrifice for all civilized people, and for freedom, even if only a small percentage understands that. We’re all so glad he’s home.
I’m so happy for you and your family . That’s all to focus on for now.