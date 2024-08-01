As a new chapter begins, we will be closing our two Telegram groups which were initially formed for our first livestream to show the incredible global support to free Julian on Feb 20, 2024, Day X!

Check out clips from the 58 hour livestream where it all began here.

The outpouring of support, initiatives and tireless actions continued after Day X.

Check out these highlights from all around the world:

Julian is Free. Thank you all.

It has been an absolute honour and privilege to work with all of you amazing activists.

Xx

Ileana Chan from SA Team