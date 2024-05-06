Our weekly newsletter out every Monday featuring key highlights that you might have missed.

On May 3rd World Press Freedom Day you Spoke up for Julian:

Check out the compilation we made of your videos from our Assange Supporter Action Telegram Channel. Click here to watch.

Watch Stella’s interview with Jeremy Corbyn for the Peace and Justice project:

Watch Stella’s Interview on BBC Livestream on April 30th:

Stella also did an interview with AZERTAC. Read it here.

Check out some of Julian’s Awards currently on exhibit at the Frontline Club in London:

For a full list of his awards click here.

Check out our exclusive Interview with Ben Lawrence, director of Ithaka : A Father. A Family. A Fight for Justice:

We will be releasing a transcript later this week.

Every week we post Julian’s speeches and interviews on the Youtube.com/@StellaAssange.

Watch Julian’s July 2010 TEDtalk interview:

Show up for Assange on May 20 at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

MAYDAY MAYDAY!

We need as many people as possible to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London from 8:30am.

If you can’t make it to London, please still raise your voices and stand up for Julian. Send your videos and pictures to our dedicated Telegram channel and be part of our Livestream.

Other Ongoing Priority Actions:

AUSTRALIA: Sign up for the Meet your MP Program here .

USA: Call your Representative and urge them to sign onto H.Res 934!

This remains a priority action for US residents to help Free Julian. For phone script and more information click here.

Thank you as always for your tireless activism and continued support!

Free Assange. Free us All.



