An Interview with Ben Lawrence
Director of "Ithaka: A Father. A Family. A Fight for Justice".
Watch the full interview here:
Watch the trailer here:
If you’re in Strasbourg don’t miss TOMMORROW, Wednesday (24th April) at Star Saint-Exupéry, Strasbourg, 8pm: A Screening and Q&A with Kristinn Hrafnsson and Stella Assange
For more information and to book your tickets, click here.
