Five Years in Belmarsh Prison
Today on 11 April 2024
Julian Assange has been in Belmarsh High Security Prison in southeast London for five years since 11 April 2019.
1,827 days today.
Julian Assange | 5 Years in Belmarsh Prison from Youtube.com/@StellaAssange
This video features an excerpt from Stella Assange’s address at the National Press Club of Australia last year.
Watch the full speech below:
We Are Now In The End Game and Australia Plays a Crucial Role In His Release | National Press Club from Youtube.com/@StellaAssange
Watch the video from Free Assange:
Video via @Stella_Assange @FreeAssangeNews
A few key voices speaking out for Julian today:
Amnesty International
Read the full statement, “UK/USA: Julian Assange’s five-year imprisonment in the UK is unacceptable” here.
IFJ International Federation of Journalists
Read the full statement, “Belgium: The persecution of Julian Assange is an anti-democratic scandal”, here.
RSF Reporters sans frontières - Reporters Without Borders
From RSF (@RSF_inter) / X (twitter.com)
Today marks 5 years that @wikileaks publisher Julian Assange has been detained at the UK’s high security Belmarsh prison - 1,827 days held on remand, convicted of no crime. We call again for his immediate release and a stop to the endless extradition proceedings.Today marks 5 years that publisher Julian Assange has been detained at the UK’s high security Belmarsh prison - 1,827 days held on remand, convicted of no crime. We call again for his immediate release and a stop to the endless extradition proceedings.
Also a catch up on some breaking news:
Read Skynews article, “US 'considering' dropping prosecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Joe Biden says” here.
