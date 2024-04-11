Julian Assange has been in Belmarsh High Security Prison in southeast London for five years since 11 April 2019.

1,827 days today.

Julian Assange | 5 Years in Belmarsh Prison from Youtube.com/@StellaAssange



This video features an excerpt from Stella Assange’s address at the National Press Club of Australia last year.

Watch the full speech below:

We Are Now In The End Game and Australia Plays a Crucial Role In His Release | National Press Club from Youtube.com/@StellaAssange

Watch the video from Free Assange:

Video via @Stella_Assange @FreeAssangeNews

A few key voices speaking out for Julian today:

Amnesty International

Read the full statement, “UK/USA: Julian Assange’s five-year imprisonment in the UK is unacceptable” here.

IFJ International Federation of Journalists

Read the full statement, “Belgium: The persecution of Julian Assange is an anti-democratic scandal”, here.

RSF Reporters sans frontières - Reporters Without Borders

From RSF (@RSF_inter) / X (twitter.com)

Today marks 5 years that @wikileaks publisher Julian Assange has been detained at the UK’s high security Belmarsh prison - 1,827 days held on remand, convicted of no crime. We call again for his immediate release and a stop to the endless extradition proceedings.Today marks 5 years that publisher Julian Assange has been detained at the UK’s high security Belmarsh prison - 1,827 days held on remand, convicted of no crime. We call again for his immediate release and a stop to the endless extradition proceedings.

Also a catch up on some breaking news:

Read Skynews article, “US 'considering' dropping prosecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Joe Biden says” here.