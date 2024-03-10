As we wait for the decision from the high court, we created a special collaboration with artist, Gianluca Costantini as a reminder of how simply this case can be explained.

Gianluca Costantini is an activist and artist who has fought his battles through drawing for many years. Accused of terrorism by the Turkish government, he stirred controversy among French readers with a brief comic about the terrorist incident at Charlie Hebdo. He actively collaborates with organizations such as ActionAid, Amnesty, ARCI and SOS Mediterranée. His drawings have documented the narratives of the HRW Film Festival in London, the FIFDH Human Rights Festival in Geneva, the Human Rights Festival of Milan and the International Festival in Ferrara.

Since 2016, he has been involved in the activities of DiEM25 Democracy in Europe Movement 2025, movement founded by Yanis Varoufakis and actively collaborates with the artist Ai Weiwei.

In 2017, he was nominated for the European Citizenship Awards. In 2019, he received the Art and Human Rights award from Amnesty International.

Check out his free downloadable drawings of Julian Assange here.

Drawings, free. Anyone can use them, print them, share them, give them away…



Download them from here: LINK

Thank you everyone for your continued and tireless support.

We will win this.

#FreeAssangeNow