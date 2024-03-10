As we wait for the decision from the high court, we created a special collaboration with artist, Gianluca Costantini as a reminder of how simply this case can be explained.
For a limited time, this artwork will be available in our store as a poster and a graphic on key items. Get one now and support our growing campaign.
Gianluca Costantini is an activist and artist who has fought his battles through drawing for many years. Accused of terrorism by the Turkish government, he stirred controversy among French readers with a brief comic about the terrorist incident at Charlie Hebdo. He actively collaborates with organizations such as ActionAid, Amnesty, ARCI and SOS Mediterranée. His drawings have documented the narratives of the HRW Film Festival in London, the FIFDH Human Rights Festival in Geneva, the Human Rights Festival of Milan and the International Festival in Ferrara.
Since 2016, he has been involved in the activities of DiEM25 Democracy in Europe Movement 2025, movement founded by Yanis Varoufakis and actively collaborates with the artist Ai Weiwei.
In 2017, he was nominated for the European Citizenship Awards. In 2019, he received the Art and Human Rights award from Amnesty International.
Check out his free downloadable drawings of Julian Assange here.
Download them from here: LINK
Thank you everyone for your continued and tireless support.
We will win this.
#FreeAssangeNow
For Mother's Day
This is the first time in my life that I've tried to cares deeply and get involved at the same time I always cared but stayed powerless because they made me believe I was. Julian and Edward Snowden showed me that we're not powerless. And then when they were targeted people like you Rose up and showed me once again that we're not powerless. I'm going to use my voice thank you for giving me the example to strive toward..
We're not going to stop. 🛑. I've already seen people changing their minds, had people tell me they were trying to ignore/avoid this whole thing, but after seeing the evidence (or total lack thereof), those people are calling the US Government and saying we don't support this.