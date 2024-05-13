Our weekly newsletter out every Monday featuring key highlights that you might have missed.

A Message from Stella:

MAYDAY MADYDAY! 20 May. New Hearing Date. Be there. - YouTube.com/@StellaAssange

We need as many people as possible to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London from 8:30am BST.

If you can’t make it to London, please still raise your voices and stand up for Julian. Send your videos and pictures to our dedicated Telegram channel and be part of our Livestream with the Free Assange Campaign.

Our stream with start at 6:30am BST/1:30am EDT/ 3:30pm AEST and go LIVE at 8:30am BST/ 3:30am EDT/ 5:30pm AEST.

Watch it here. Subscribe to Stella’s Youtube so you don’t miss the notification!

It will also stream live on all Free Assange Campaign Social media platforms as well as Assange Defense’s Youtube and Twitter.

We will be streaming our Monthly Webinar this Saturday, May 18th in preparation for the new hearing date.

Our speakers for the webinar include;

Jesselyn Radack, Whistleblower and Source Protection Program (WHISPeR) at ExposeFacts. Her work focuses on issues of secrecy, surveillance, torture and drones, where she has been at the forefront of challenging the government’s war on journalists and their sources.

Carey Shenkman, a human rights attorney specializing in freedom of expression and technology. He is co-author of A Century of Repression: The Espionage Act and Freedom of the Press (2022).

Chris Hedges, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist who was a foreign correspondent for fifteen years for The New York Times.

Watch Stella’s Interview on Not the Andrew Marr Show:

Watch Stella’s appearance on The Frontline Club Panel:

Every week we post Julian’s speeches and interviews on the Youtube.com/@StellaAssange.

Watch Julian’s interview at The Wheeler Center:

This week we hit a major landmark on Youtube : 12k subscribers!

Thank you everyone for all your support. Liking, sharing, subscribing and commenting all help us with the algorithym.

Other Ongoing Priority Actions:

AUSTRALIA: Sign up for the Meet your MP Program here .

USA: Call your Representative and urge them to sign onto H.Res 934!

This remains a priority action for US residents to help Free Julian. For phone script and more information click here.

Thank you as always for your tireless activism and continued support!

