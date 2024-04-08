Our new Weekly Newsletter, will be out every Monday featuring key highlights that you might have missed.

Catch Stella’s interview with Pat Kenny on Newstalk

"Julian is not protected by any assurances given by the United States. The US is simply not a reliable party in this case. We know from its previous conduct that it has acted in bad faith in relation to Julian, that there were plans to assassinate him even under the previous administration".

Federico Caffè Award Ceremony, University of Perugia



”It was awarded in recognition of the importance of Julian Assange’s public service and the need to free Julian now. I was honoured to also receive an award.

The most poignant moment of the ceremony was the posthumous awards to journalists Hamza al-Dahdou and Mustafa Thursday, targeted and killed in #Gaza by drone strike.”



On 5th April 2010, @WikiLeaks released the ‘Collateral Murder’ video.

H.Res 934 is gaining momentum!

This remains a priority action for US residents to help Free Julian. Call your rep! For phone script and more information click here.

