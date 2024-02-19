The new public hearing dates are upon us. We will be gathering outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday and Wednesday, 20-21 February. It may be the final chance for the UK to stop Julian’s extradition.

Date: 20-21 February 2024

Location: Royal Courts of Justice

Time: 8:30 am GMT

On Wed 21 Feb, there will be a march to Downing St after the hearing.

Our 24 hr Countdown to Day X is live now on Youtube. Please say hi in the live chat and show your support. Click here .

Like, subscribe and share our link for our 24 hour countdown to DAY X and subsequent 2 Day Livestream!

Streaming only on YouTube.com/@StellaAssange and YouTube.com/@AssangeDefense from 8:30am GMT on Mon 19 Feb. Share this link here.

In this countdown, we will be providing a complete overview of what my husband, Julian Assange is facing at the two day public hearing that starts on 20 Feb at 8:30 am GMT. It will include special messages from journalists, thought leaders, academics, human right activists and supporters, documentaries, speeches, explainers and never before streamed interviews.

It will then be followed by a two day livestream live from London and solidarity protests from all over the world so stay tuned. Click here to see what to expect on the two days.

Participate in our Livestream.

Send your videos to our dedicated Telegram channel. Join here.

Upload your videos with these guidelines:

•Film Landscape/Horizontal only (this is for Youtube)

•Tell us your NAME, LOCATION, a little about who you are/what groups you come from and why you're speaking out for Julian.

•Please don't use any profanity or show anything obscene etc. We want this to be family friendly.

