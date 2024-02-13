We have one week till the public hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday and Wednesday, 20-21 February. It may be the final chance for the UK to stop Julian’s extradition.

Here are five ways you can help:

1. Use your social media platforms to help us mobilise for DAY X.

Help us get as many people as possible to show up in person.

We need people to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice for both days.

Date: 20-21 February 2024

Location: Royal Courts of Justice

Time: 8:30 am GMT

On Wed 21 Feb, there will be a march to Downing St after the hearing.

Copy and paste for social media:

Day X is Here. It’s time to mobilise! Gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London on 20th-21st February at 8:30am and demand Julian's freedom! For more info www.StellaAssange.com. #NowOrNever #FreeAssangeNow #FreeThePress #TellTheTruth

Use this graphic:

Download Graphics here .

Not able to come to London? Find participating locations in your area on my website. Download graphics for your protest here. Or create one for your location with this canva link here.

2. Like, subscribe and share our 24 hour countdown to DAY X.

Streaming only on YouTube.com/@StellaAssange and YouTube.com/@AssangeDefense from 8:30am GMT on Mon 19 Feb. Watch the trailer now here.

In this countdown, we will be providing a complete overview of what my husband, Julian Assange is facing at the two day public hearing that starts on 20 Feb at 8:30 am GMT. It will include special messages from journalists, thought leaders, academics, human right activists and supporters, documentaries, speeches, explainers and never before streamed interviews. It will then be followed by a two day livestream live from London and solidarity protests from all over the world.

Copy and paste for social media:

Join us for the 24 hr countdown to DAY X. Only on YouTube.com/@StellaAssange and YouTube.com/@AssangeDefense from 8:30am GMT on Mon 19 Feb. www.youtube.com/live/LvdTG56Ubdc?si=KIN86Rnu8Y50dlHK

#FreeAssangeNow #FreeThePress #TellTheTruth

Use this graphic:

Download Graphics here .

3. Be Part of our 2 day Livestream. Send videos of your local DAY X protests to our dedicated Telegram channel . Join now here .

4. Spread awareness by changing your profile picture on your platforms.

Use this graphic:

Download Graphics here .

5. Support our fight to free Julian Assange

Contribute to Julian’s legal fees: http://crowdjustice.com/case/assangeappeal…

UK Campaigning costs: http://crowdfunder.co.uk/p/free-assange

USA: https://assangedefense.org/donate/

EU-wide: http://wauland.de/en/donate/moral-courage… (select Julian Assange)

Australia: http://action.assangecampaign.org.au/donate

Wear your Support. Show your Support. Buy merchandise here.

