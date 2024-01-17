In this episode of my podcast, “A Conversation with Stella Assange”, I sit down with author and human rights activist Craig Murray. In part two of this two part conversation, we discuss we discuss the civil service, public conscience, the dying art of diplomacy and the plumbers at MI5 and MI6.

Craig Murray is a British former diplomat, human rights activist, and author known for his outspoken support of Julian Assange. Born on October 17, 1958, Murray served as the British Ambassador to Uzbekistan from 2002 to 2004.

