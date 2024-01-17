Shaken not Stirred—Foreign Office and intelligence agencies in Practice w/ Craig Murray
A Conversation with Stella Assange. Part Two.
In this episode of my podcast, “A Conversation with Stella Assange”, I sit down with author and human rights activist Craig Murray. In part two of this two part conversation, we discuss we discuss the civil service, public conscience, the dying art of diplomacy and the plumbers at MI5 and MI6.
Watch part two now:
Craig Murray is a British former diplomat, human rights activist, and author known for his outspoken support of Julian Assange. Born on October 17, 1958, Murray served as the British Ambassador to Uzbekistan from 2002 to 2004.
For more about Craig and to read his work, click here.
Follow him on socials:
Facebook: Craig Murray
X: @CraigMurrayOrg
Thanks for reading Stella Assange - The Fight to Save my Husband! Upgrade to paid to support my work.
Shaken not Stirred—Foreign Office and intelligence agencies in Practice w/ Craig Murray
I have to disagree with Craig that people who admire his courage are only on the left. Like Julian, I think his support transcends the lines between left and right. I also disagree that only right-wingers are found in the intelligence agencies. It's quite the opposite, at least in the U.S. In fact, both right and left seem to be splitting into camps of those who care about the common man and those who are more interested in personal gain. MI6 seems to be much closer to the latter. They certainly are not aligned with populists of any stripe.