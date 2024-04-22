Out every Monday featuring key highlights that you might have missed.

On Tuesday 16 May 2024: The US Assurances that weren’t assurances.

“The United States has issued a non-assurance in relation to the First Amendment, and a standard assurance in relation to the death penalty. It makes no undertaking to withdraw the prosecution’s previous assertion that Julian has no First Amendment rights because he is not a U.S citizen. Instead, the US has limited itself to blatant weasel words claiming that Julian can ‘seek to raise’ the First Amendment if extradited. The diplomatic note does nothing to relieve our family’s extreme distress about his future — his grim expectation of spending the rest of his life in isolation in US prison for publishing award-winning journalism. The Biden Administration must drop this dangerous prosecution before it is too late.”

“The note contains a hollow statement, namely, that Assange can try to raise the First Amendment at trial (and at sentencing), but the U.S. Department of Justice can’t guarantee he would get those rights, which is precisely what it must do under British extradition law based on the European Convention on Human Rights.”

“If the US can’t guarantee that Julian Assange will unequivocally be able to rely on the free speech protection under the First Amendment, the UK High Court of Justice must allow Mr Assange to appeal his extradition”

We need as many people as possible to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the new public hearing date on May 20!

Join us. More details to come.

This week the city council and citizens of Grottamare made Julian Assange their honorary citizen!

Join our Speak Up for Assange Campaign for May 3 World Press Freedom Day!

May 3rd is Press Freedom Day and we’re urging everyone to advocate for Julian Assange by participating in the #SpeakUpForAssange campaign.

Share your support by recording a brief video message and posting it on your social media platforms to inspire your friends, family and connections to do the same. Together, let's amplify our voices for justice.

Join our #SpeakupforAssange Campaign for World Press Freedom Day!

Post a video (or use our graphic) on your social media platforms to Speak up for Julian Assange on May 3 2024, World Press Freedom Day.

Guidelines: ☑️10 - 60 seconds ☑️portrait / vertical ☑️Film in Quiet location ☑️Film in good lighting ☑️Short/clear message

💢📢REMEMBER to Include:

“I’m Speaking Up For Assange on World Press Freedom Day” “Free Assange, Free Us All”

Hashtags: #FreeAssangeNow #WorldPressFreedomDay #LetHimGoJoe #DroptheCharges #FreeAssange #FreeUsAll

Tag: INSTA: @StellaAssange @AssangeDefense @AssangeCampaign @FreeAssangeNews X: @Stella_Assange @DefenseAssange @AssangeCampaign @FreeAssangeNews

Check out our Speak up for Assange webpage for sample scripts and more info!

Watch Hamit Dardagan’s Full Speech from our monthly webinar, “Start with the Truth”:

Watch it here .

Hamit Dardagan is co-founder with John Sloboda of the NGO Iraq Body Count, where he is the lead analyst. From 2007 he was the Consultant on Civilian Casualties in War for the UK think-tank Oxford Research Group. He has written and co-written a number of analytical papers on casualties in Iraq after the 2003 invasion, including for the New England Journal of Medicine, PLoS Medicine, The Lancet and the British Medical Journal. He earlier undertook research for a number of organisations including Greenpeace and chaired Kalayaan, a human rights campaign for unauthorised overseas domestic workers in the UK.

Watch our Sunday Concerts for Assange with Jens Fischer Rodrian:

Watch it here .

Other Ongoing Priority Actions for this week:

AUSTRALIA: Sign up for the Meet your MP Program here .

USA: Call your Representative and urge them to sign onto H.Res 934!

This remains a priority action for US residents to help Free Julian. For phone script and more information click here.

Thank you as always for your tireless activism and continued support!

