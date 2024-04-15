Our new Weekly Newsletter, will be out every Monday featuring key highlights that you might have missed.

This week marked the 5th year that Julian has been in Belmarsh High Security Prison.

From Youtube.com/@StellaAssange original footage from Stella’s speech at the Australian Press Club.

Stella’s media appearances hightlights:



An interview on TalkTV with Trisha Goddard.

From Youtube.com/@StellaAssange clipped from TalkTv .

Listen to Stella’s interview on BBC Today:

From Youtube.com/@StellaAssange clipped from BBC Today.

Watch our second “ Start with the Truth” monthly Webinar with Hamit Dardagan, Matthew Hoh and Ann Wright :

Watch “Debunking the ‘Wikileaks Harm’ Smear” here .

Watch our Sunday Concerts for Assange with Paige Valentine:

Watch it here .

Launching our #SpeakupforAssange Campaign for May 3 World Press Freedom Day!

May 3rd is Press Freedom Day and we’re urging everyone to advocate for Julian Assange by participating in the #SpeakUpForAssange campaign.



Share your support by recording a brief video message and posting it on your social media platforms to inspire your friends, family and connections to do the same. Together, let's amplify our voices for justice!

Check out our new webpage for more information here.

Other Priority Actions for this week:

AUS: Sign up for the Meet your MP Program here .

USA: Call your Representative and urge them to sign onto H.Res 934!

This remains a priority action for US residents to help Free Julian. For phone script and more information click here.

