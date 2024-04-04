Sunday at Noon PST/15h EST/20h GMT on Assange Defense, Stella Assange, we are premiering concerts from musicians around the world in support of Julian Assange.

An eclectic mix of never before streams on Youtube, the series include live, acoustic and home studio music sets from musicians including James Kennedy from the Underdogs, Adelchi & Jes, David Rovics, Ben Mitchell, Mark Chadwick from the Levellers, Gabriel Moreno, Alabama 3, Siobhan O’Brien, Jessie Grace, Rick DellaRatta, Banda POPolare Emilia Rossa, Viva la Muerte, Andrea Brosio, Peter Conway, Ngaio with Amber Patara and many more to come.

Sunday’s Concert for Assange with Jesse Jett!

Tracklist:

1. The Dust Of Better Days

2. Half-Dollar

3. Powerless

4. Conviction: Winter In Belmarsh

‘Jesse Jett is a political musician, poet, and activist, as well as the co-host of ‘American Tradition’ on the IndieNews Network (INN)

His 13th album, ‘LIVE From The Blacksite’ released January 15th to streaming services and Bandcamp, where all of his music is available for free.’

You've decided to join the fight and speak up for Julian, in an industry where many may find it expedient to keep silent. What do you think formed your political perspective and activation?

The 2020 primaries were really a point-of-no-return for me, in that I could no longer ignore the blatant disregard that our elected officials clearly held for their constituents, or continue to convince myself that ANY of our politicians had our best interests at heart, or weren’t actively trying to erode our rights; especially that of Free Speech for citizens and journalists alike.

How did you come to care about this cause?

I was first made aware of both the reality of Julian’s case and the horrifying precedent his conviction seeks to set by the work of long time Assange activist

, who has since become a very dear friend, and a tremendous source of inspiration.

What's the most important thing you'd like people to understand about Julian’s case?

It’s imperative for people to understand how Julian’s fate ties into their abilities to speak freely, to protest, and to ever know what issues are deserving of their protest in the first place.

His Freedom is ours, plain and simple.

