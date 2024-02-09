Every Sunday at Noon PST/15h EST/20h GMT on Assange Defense, Stella Assange, we will be premiering concerts from musicians around the world in support of my husband, Julian Assange.

An eclectic mix of never before streams on Youtube, the series will include live, acoustic and home studio music sets from musicians including James Kennedy from the Underdogs, Adelchi & Jes, David Rovics, Ben Mitchell, Mark Chadwick from the Levellers, Gabriel Moreno, Alabama 3, Siobhan O’Brien, Jessie Grace, Rick DellaRatta, Banda POPolare Emilia Rossa, Viva la Muerte and many more.

This series aims to spread awareness about Julian Assange's case in preparation for the New Public Hearing that will be on Tuesday-Wednesday, 20-21 February, 2024 at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Please check our Toolkit for more resources and info.

Every week we will be premiering a music set with weekly priority actions and other information on how you can join the fight and help Julian.

WEEKLY PRIORITY ACTION

Stella Assange and Assange Defense present the 24 hr Countdown to Day X on Monday 19 Feb 2024 at 8:30am GMT | 7:30pm AEDT | 3:30am EST streaming only on our YouTube channels: @StellaAssange and @AssangeDefense

Last week’s Sunday Concert was with Andrea Brosio!

Tracklist:

1. Whistleblower - Andrea Brosio

2. Sacrifice (Unreleased)

3. Lonely Hearts - Mia Suszko and Andrea Brosio

4. Out by No- The Scions

5. Candle in the Dark - White Cloud Fire

More Music Available on Spotify.

Born in Turin (Italy) in 1987, singer/songwriter Andrea Brosio moved to Finland at the age of 19. Nature lover with a vintage approach to life, he started diving into the world of music as a guitarist. He graduated as Pop/Jazz singer from the Conservatory of Jyväskylä. Since then, he has released 3 albums along with several singles, for a total amount of 36 songs published on Spotify to this day.

In 2017, Brosio took part in the Finnish TV program, “ The Voice” where he finishes third overall. After the competition he forms a brand-new band White Cloud Fire, releasing its first single, “Libertà”, featuring legendary Hanoi Rocks-founder Michael Monroe on all backing vocals and as producer, co-lyricist and co-arranger..

In 2019, Brosio hit the UK with White Cloud Fire on 9 live shows in support of their album release called "So Far So Good on Planet Earth"

In 2020, Brosio appeared on the first Finnish edition of the TV-Show All Together Now as one of the judges headed by Laura Voutilainen.

2021 was the year of his participation and victory at The Voice of Finland All Stars-TV Show signing a single-release deal with Universal.

You've decided to join the fight and speak up for Julian in an industry where many may find it expedient to keep silent. How did you come to care about this cause?

I recall that as soon as I got to know about Julian's case I started feeling this terrible injustice he's been treated with - it was a clear call for me to do something about it. And that's how I got to write the song "Whistleblower".

And what's the most important thing you'd like people to understand about Julian's case?

People should understand this issue to be important enough to make them act for it along with their daily struggle and challenges in life - cause the outcome of Julian's fate will affect all of us for our fundamental freedom of questioning our government actions without fearing any sort of persecution.

For more information on Andrea Brosio, follow him on Facebook and Instagram.