We are back with Sunday Concerts for Assange!

Sunday at Noon PST/15h EST/20h GMT on Assange Defense, Stella Assange, we are premiering concerts from musicians around the world in support of Julian Assange.

An eclectic mix of never before streams on Youtube, the series include live, acoustic and home studio music sets from musicians including James Kennedy from the Underdogs, Adelchi & Jes, David Rovics, Ben Mitchell, Mark Chadwick from the Levellers, Gabriel Moreno, Alabama 3, Siobhan O’Brien, Jessie Grace, Rick DellaRatta, Banda POPolare Emilia Rossa, Viva la Muerte, Andrea Brosio and many more to come.

This March we will have Ngaio on March 17, Jesse Jett on March 24 and William Crighton on March 31!

The 11 Feb Sunday Concert just before Day X was with Peter Conway!

Watch it now on Youtube

Tracklist:

1. Introduction

2. Constitutional Servitude

3. Darkness Into Light

4. Racism & Rockets

5. Modern World

More Music Available here .

Peter Conway is an acclaimed rising singer songwriter poet, with a unique unforgettable voice and song delivery. Weaving words and music of depth and meaning, to create original tapestries in song, Peter Conway is celebrated as being deeply emotive, with a sound that is both soulful and rootsy.

Following on from ‘Modern World’ & ‘Racism & Rockets’, the first two singles from Peter Conway's forthcoming new concept album 'Communication Heals', comes ‘Constitutional Servitude’ the poetic testament to free speech and the freedom of the press, being released soon.

Written in response to a world coming apart at the seams, offering guidance and spiritual wisdom, the songs from Communication Heals, remind us all that we all have a responsibility to bring about change in a world that needs more love.

What do you think formed your political perspective and activation?

This is not about having a political perspective for me.

Freedom is the essence of existence. It is not something that is separate from us or something to be granted or allowed.

Freedom is beyond politics, in that any balanced and ethical political system, whatever the party, should be serving society to make sure that freedom and its many expressions, such as the freedom of speech, are being upheld and respected as sacred components of life itself.

How did you come to care about this cause?

I have always cared about expressing the truth. From my first record the ‘Consequence of Freedom EP’, released in 2006, through to my forthcoming new album ‘Communication Heals’, that I am releasing song by song over the coming months. Creating from a place of truth and freedom within is how I express myself.

I have always stood by what Wikileaks stood for and always thought they were a force for good in the world, shining a light in an often-dark geopolitical landscape.

Julian Assange is a voice amongst the crowd that pierces through a cacophony of information, publishing the information that needs to be revealed so that the public can be informed as to the concealed, unethical and criminal actions of governments, political individuals, organisations and intelligence agencies.

What's the most important thing you'd like people to understand about Julian’s case?

Julian Assange is a symbol for every free journalist and person that has spoken out against corruption and lies throughout history. Many of these people have disappeared or been silenced by the powers that be, to prevent the truth from being revealed. Julian Assange stands as a symbol for every one of those lives, to say “Your spirit of defiance, your integrity to tell the truth was not in vain”.

Julian Assange’s freedom to pursue and publish the truth and in turn reveal the truth is paramount to the way free journalism is approached moving forward and stands as a testament for all true and free journalists to publish the truth, regardless of who it may ‘call out’ and name.

The fact of the matter is that politicians and governments are there to serve the people, to prevent anything from trying to deteriorate life, freedom, and liberty, so that it can be the most peaceful, happy, healthy and creative society.

Julian Assange and all the world's free journalists help to identify those governments, politicians and organisations that have an entirely different agenda, which is laced with corruption, greed and lies, which erodes society like rust.

When society is informed about the truth about how its governments, politicians and intelligence agencies behave, society can then take the rudder of its destiny to make sure that the political system is cleaned out so that real, just and ethical politics can prevail.

For more information on Peter Conway, check out his linktr, follow him on Twitter, Instagram and subscribe to his new Substack.