Over the two day public hearing on the 20-21 February 2024, thousands of people took to the streets. We cannot thank you enough for speaking up, showing up and standing up for Julian Assange. His fight is all our fights.

Thank you.

However, the fight continues. We need to keep expanding our movement and our team because we are up against an adversary that has unlimited power and resources.

If you are able to contribute financially please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Or visit our store: https://stellaassange.store/

If you would prefer to help in other ways, please go to Stella’s website for actions, information and constantly updating initiatives. We appreciate all help. Every Action Counts.

We are launching two new YouTube series next month!

The first is in collaboration with Assange Defense in the US, a monthly webinar called "It Starts with the Truth".

Premiering this Saturday on 2 March at 8pm GMT | 3pm EST | noon PST

Our topic this month is “So, what now?”. In this first webinar, we are hoping to give a comprehensive look at the case and some of your questions about the two day public hearing in this 90 minute webinar.

Our panelists this Saturday are: law professor and former criminal defense attorney, Marjorie Cohn, journalist, Kevin Gosztola and constitutional scholar and former civil rights lawyer, Stephen Rohde.

Each month, we will cover a topic of your choosing so please leave suggestions in the comments below. It can be on an aspect of the case that you have often wondered about or something you believe that the general public often misunderstands.

The structure of every episode will begin with speeches from three panellists on the topic, followed by 3-5 questions that we collect on Substack and our other social media platforms, and finished off with an action that we can do together at the time.

Look out for it on the first Saturday of every month at: 8pm GMT | 3pm EST | Noon PST streaming only on Assange Defense and Stella Assange YouTube channels.

Our second monthly series is, “Free Assange Free Us All Live Action Roundup”.

Premiering on Friday 29 March.

(The title is still being workshopped, so please leave your feedback and suggestions on whether you think it works). This series was inspired by your amazing initiatives and support over the two day hearing.

Youtube Video cover for our 58 hr Stream.

The success of our 58 hour stream which started on Monday the 19th with our “24 hr Countdown to Day X” was in large part due to all of your efforts.

Our first video for Stella’s YouTube was posted on 25 September 2023.

Stats for our Livestream:

Concurrent viewers

Peak: 394 Average: 168

Views: 32.4K Gained Subscribers: +1.3K Watch time (hours): 9.8K Total chat messages: 7,484

We want to keep that momentum going.

Please join our dedicated Telegram channel here so that you can include videos of your upcoming actions.

Free Assange. Free Us All.