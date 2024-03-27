Yesterday, the UK High Court ruled on Julian’s request to appeal extradition to the United States. The result? The decision has effectively been put on hold until the U.S. submits assurances - previously deemed by Amnesty as "inherently unreliable" - including that he will not be prejudiced at trial by reason of his nationality and not receive the death penalty.



In a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice, Stella said: “The UK High Court recognise that Julian is exposed to a flagrant denial of his freedom of expression rights, that he is being discriminated against on the basis of his nationality and that he remains exposed to the death penalty. And yet, what they have done is to invite a political intervention from the United States to send a letter saying ‘it's all okay’…”

Stella Assange Calls For Julian Assange's Freedom | The Royal Courts of Justice 26 March 2024 (youtube.com)



The US government has until 16 April to submit "assurances" to the UK High Court in the Assange case.



If none are submitted, the High Court will allow the appeal to proceed on the three grounds. A court hearing will then take place on 20th May.

Stella Assange: 'It's not safe to send Julian to the United States' (youtube.com)

UN Special Rapporteur on Torture statement concerning yesterday's ruling by the High Court.



THE FIGHT CONTINUES



"I ask everyone to rally behind him. Call for his freedom. Call for the Biden administration to drop the case".



We need to keep expanding our movement and our team because we are up against an adversary that has unlimited power and resources.



Free Assange. Free Us All.

Source X: @Stella_Assange “Taking a break between interviews with @EmbassyCat”

