Last week, Julian was granted the right to a full appeal!

We could not have done this without the years of persistent activism and incredible support from all of you. Thank you.

Watch a montage of some of the amazing supporters that showed up for Julian on May 20th outside the Royal Courts of Justice:

And just in case you missed it last week, a montage of supporter actions from around the world:

We will be adding to this playlist all week so stay tuned.

Watch Stella’s speeches outside the Royal Courts of Justice:

Watch Stella’s Interview on LBC on May 20th:

Watch the Assange guerilla art action at the V&A museum in London:

Check out our exclusive Interview with the anonymous artist here .

Every week we post Julian’s speeches and interviews on Youtube.com/@StellaAssange.

Watch Julian’s Cambridge Union Address from November 2015:

Other Ongoing Priority Actions:

AUSTRALIA: Sign up for the Meet your MP Program here .

USA: Call your Representative and urge them to sign onto H.Res 934!

This remains a priority action for US residents to help Free Julian. For phone script and more information click here.

Thank you as always for your tireless activism and continued support!

Free Assange. Free us All.



