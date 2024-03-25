Tomorrow at 10:30 Stella will be the Royal Courts of Justice to hear the judges’ decision - whether Julian will be handed over to the country that plotted his murder, or whether he will be permitted to have his appeal heard in as full hearing.



Many of you gathered for an epic show of public support for DayX. Please come again tomorrow at this critical hour that will determine whether Julian will be sent to the United States.

I know many of you want to know what the potential scenarios are that may unfold. Please read Matt Kennard’s articles in DeclassifiedUK: ‘The Last Days of Julian Assangein Britain’ and ‘The Last days of Julian Assange in the United States’.



An interview with Matt Kennard from DeclassifiedUK at the two-day hearing for Julian Assange on 21st February 2024.



