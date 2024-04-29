Out every Monday featuring key highlights that you might have missed.

Watch Stella’s interview on Europinion:

Read the article here.

Sneak peak dropping Friday on World Press Freedom Day:

Speak Up for Assange on May 3 World Press Freedom Day!

We need your voice.

May 3rd is Press Freedom Day and we’re urging everyone to advocate for Julian Assange by participating in the #SpeakUpForAssange campaign.

Share your support by recording a brief video message and posting it on your social media platforms to inspire your friends, family and connections to do the same. Together, let's amplify our voices for justice.

Join our #SpeakupforAssange Campaign for World Press Freedom Day!

Post a video (or use our graphic) on your social media platforms to Speak up for Julian Assange on May 3 2024, World Press Freedom Day.

Guidelines: ☑️10 - 60 seconds ☑️portrait / vertical ☑️Film in Quiet location ☑️Film in good lighting ☑️Short/clear message

💢📢REMEMBER to Include:

“I’m Speaking Up For Assange on World Press Freedom Day” “Free Assange, Free Us All” “Show up for Assange on May 20. The new hearing date!”

Hashtags: #FreeAssangeNow #WorldPressFreedomDay #LetHimGoJoe #DroptheCharges #FreeAssange #FreeUsAll

Tag: INSTA: @StellaAssange @AssangeDefense @AssangeCampaign @FreeAssangeNews X: @Stella_Assange @DefenseAssange @AssangeCampaign @FreeAssangeNews

Check out our Speak up for Assange webpage for sample scripts and more info!

Show up for Assange on May 20 at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

We need as many people as possible to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London from 8:30am.

If you can’t make it to London, please still raise your voices and stand up for Julian. Send your videos and pictures to our dedicated Telegram channel and be part of our Livestream.

Watch Julian’s speech:

Other Ongoing Priority Actions for this week:

AUSTRALIA: Sign up for the Meet your MP Program here .

USA: Call your Representative and urge them to sign onto H.Res 934!

This remains a priority action for US residents to help Free Julian. For phone script and more information click here.

Thank you as always for your tireless activism and continued support!

Free Assange. Free us All.



