The new hearing for Julian’s UK Appeal against US extradition will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9th and 10th 2024💥✊🏻⁠

See you at the Royal Courts of Justice in London at 8:30am BST!⁠

Stella was at the Wired Next Fest 2024 in Milan this week. Watch her interview here:

Watch Stella’s speech at the activist event in Milan led by the Committee for the Liberation of Julian Assange - Italy:

Some of the incredible Italian Activists who came out in support.

For the full Italian translation and more speeches from the event Youtube.com/@assange.italia:

Read the “Committee for the Liberation of Julian Assange - Italy” blog post here for more.

Pictures of Stella from the day.

Other Ongoing Priority Actions:

AUSTRALIA: Sign up for the Meet your MP Program here .

USA: Call your Representative and urge them to sign onto H.Res 934!

This remains a priority action for US residents to help Free Julian. For phone script and more information click here.

