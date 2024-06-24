Our weekly newsletter out every Monday featuring key highlights that you might have missed.

Thank you for reading Stella Assange - The Fight to Save my Husband. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Stella was at 2024 Bitcoin Prague:

Every other Thursday we post an Assange Supporters Live Action Roundup on YouTube:

Would you like to contribute your action?

Join our dedicated Telegram channel and upload your videos and pictures.

Are you in the US?

Urge your representatives to sign on to H.Res 934!

Assange Defense is leading an initiative to call a list of 5 congresspersons and 5 senators a week for maximum impact.

From Assange Defense:

Please call these U.S. Representatives to co-sponsor H. Res. 934 to drop the charges and extradition of Julian Assange. Call these U.S, Senators to urge President Biden to drop the charges. Remind them that once Julian is extradited, and this could be as soon as his new trial is completed, the ability of journalists to expose government crimes will no longer be possible.

It is now more important to halt this extradition and your calls can make the difference.

When you speak to each office please remember to be polite and brief. If they tell you that the representative only accepts calls from their constituents, politely tell them that protection of the 1st Amendment is something that is important to all US citizens and therefore please allow me to share my opinion on the very important Constitutional issue. ​ FYI, I called each office this week and this issue never came up.

You can reach all of them through the Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 or use the numbers below:

U.S. Representative-Washington Office Phone

Jan Shakowsky (D-IL): (202) 225-2111

Ted Lieu (D-CA): (202) 225-3976

Debbie Dingell (D-MI): (202) 225-4071

Abigail Spanberger (D-VA): (202) 225-2815

Jasmine Crockett (D-TX): (202) 225-8885

YOUR REPRESENTATIVE: (202) 224-3121

To make it easier to call here is a script to use when contacting these U.S. Representatives:

My name is ____ and I would like Congressperson ____ to sign on to House Resolution 934 to free Julian Assange.

I am hoping that _______will add (his or her) name to the bipartisan House Resolution 934 to drop the charges and extradition request for Assange.

“All major press freedom and human rights organizations are opposed to this extradition. Additionally, an overwhelming majority of Australians, along with Australian PM Anthony Albanese have forcefully called for this extradition to be dropped as well. That is because they all understand our ability to know what our government is doing in our name and with our tax dollars is essential to our democracy – and that this can only occur with a free press.

“Protect press freedom! Please sign on to H. Res. 934. Thank you!”

Now, please call the following members of the Senate. Ask them to urge President Biden to drop the charges against Julian Assange and to drop the request for his extradition.

You can reach all of them through the Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 or use the numbers below:

U.S. Senator- Washington Office Phone

Cory Booker: 202-224-3224

Sherrod Brown: 202-224-2315

Tammy Duckworth: 202-224-2854

John Fetterman: 202-224-4254

Mitt Romney: 202-224-5251

YOUR SENATORS: 202-224-3121

To make it easier to call here is a script to use when contacting these U.S. Senators:

“My name is ____ and I would like Senator ____ to stand up for press freedom and Julian Assange.

“I am hoping that _______will urge President Biden to drop the charges and extradition request for Assange.”

“All major press freedom and human rights organizations are opposed to this extradition. Additionally, an overwhelming majority of Australians, along with Australian PM Anthony Albanese have forcefully called for this extradition to be dropped as well. That is because they all understand our ability to know what our government is doing in our name and with our tax dollars is essential to our democracy – and that this can only occur with a free press.”

Thank you for all your efforts to free Julian Assange!

Look for a new list each week until Julian is free. Thank you for all your efforts for Julian Assange!

Best regards,

Vinnie De Stefano

National Organizing Director

Assange Defense

For more information click here.

Every week we post Julian’s speeches and interviews on Youtube.com/@StellaAssange :

We have a new collection in the Stella Assange Store :

Wear your Support. Show your Support.

Buy your “Start with the Truth” merch here. Watch our “Start with the Truth” webinars here.

Are you in Australia?

AUSTRALIA: Sign up for the Meet your MP Program here .

Thank you as always for your tireless activism and continued support!

Free Assange. Free us All.



⁠

⁠