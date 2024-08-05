Dear Subscribers,

Julian and I are overwhelmed by the support and community that has brought about his freedom. Now that his freedom is here, it is very important for Julian and I that this community, our community, continue to endure.

Julian is recuperating and experiencing the wild and breathtaking Australian natural environment. The things that he longed for from his cell in Belmarsh prison that seemed unattainable are now a reality: swimming in the ocean, trekking through the wilderness and travelling around Australia. We are finally able to be together as a family which brings us overwhelming joy. Time is what has been robbed from us, especially from Julian, and now we are enjoying it as much as we can.

Although words are not sufficient, I want you all to know that this would never have been possible without the extraordinary community that wouldn’t stop fighting for Julian, until he was free. We, together, have achieved his freedom, which is the biggest prize. But we still strive for justice, in his case and others’. What has been done to Julian affects everyone’s future, and his freedom has come at a price of great injustice.

I am writing to you now because we are not ready to take on this fight yet. Julian’s release has involved major changes and logistical challenges which we are finding our way through. And we have yet to make decisions about the medium term and longer term. We are hitting pause on stellaassange.com while we get our bearings.

My great team, Ileana Chan who pulled it all together and Martha Stephens who has done the graphics, have kept everything going during this crazy time. I am extremely thankful to them for their hard work and dedication.

For now, stellaassange.com and the Substack will be taking a rest while we plan out the next phase of seeking justice for Julian.

Stay tuned.

With affection and profound appreciation,

Stella

In the meantime, Julian Assange's brother, Gabriel Shipton is organising a welcome card.

Please check out his note below:

It has been more than one month since Julian finally arrived back in Australia.

He's still adjusting. Getting to spend time with family. Looking out to the horizon. To hear Kookaburras at dawn.

As a family, we’re also realistic that ahead lies a challenging period of adjustment after what has been a deeply traumatising experience. It might be a while before he feels ready to speak publicly. But I wanted him to know how many of you are thinking about him and care about him. We're organising a welcome home card, and we'd like you to be a part of it. Will you share a quick message with Julian, welcoming him home?

I also want him to meet some of the incredible people—you—who pulled off the truly impossible. When people said this couldn't be done, we proved them wrong. When people said the odds were against us, we kept working together and, in the process, stood powerfully against the threats of Presidents and Governments.

Go to our form now and share your message. It will only take a few minutes.

For so long, the prison would screen his letters, with many getting lost along the way. Now we will make sure all of these messages reach Julian. Now is your chance to say thank you, to say welcome home, to say what's in your heart.

Thank you again for your incredible contribution over the last few years. My family cannot thank you enough.

Gabriel Shipton

Julian Assange’s Brother

Assange Campaign Australia



