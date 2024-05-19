Mayday Mayday!

Please join us on May 20, as we gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London for Julian’s new hearing.

Here’s what to expect on the day:

For those of you who can’t make it in person, please watch our livestream with this link. Share, like and subscribe to help us spread the word.

We would love to be able to showcase the solidarity protests that are happening all around the world. If you’d like to include your videos and pics from the day, please join our dedicated Telegram channel.

We’ve also made some merch to mark this day:

Check them out here.

Thank you everyone for your intiatives, support and tireless actions.

Together we will win this.

Free Assange. Free us All.