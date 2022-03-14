Human Rights organisations, Press Freedom groups, Heads of State, and Global thought shapers and leaders, all stand with my husband, Julian Assange.



The fact that there is no legal case against him is very clear. Yet on June 6, a single judge in the UK rejected his appeal not to be extradited to the United States of America; we are now in the last stage of this UK process. We are currently awaiting a final court date which we expect will be announced in the next few days.

Julian faces a prison sentence of up to 175 years for arguably being the most significant journalist and publisher of our time. What is being done to Julian is a blow to our democracy that cannot be undone. There are no easy solutions but there is one thing we can do: Stand up and Fight!

The reality is, that to regain his freedom, Julian needs the support of all of us.



This is a political case which demands a political solution. In London, we will soon be mobilising outside the Royal Courts of Justice to demand Julian’s freedom. But this has to be a global fight because this affects all of us.



If you’d like to get involved in the Fight to Free my husband, access our Toolkit of free resources to help amplify the message and inspire people to mobilise: www.FreeAssangeEmergencyToolkit.com

At this critical time, there is an urgency to build momentum behind Julian’s case, not only for his life but for all our rights.

Through the use of Substack, I'm inviting you to see the truth behind the ups and downs of campaigning, giving you insights into current affairs influenced by my discussions with Julian and conversations with global thought leaders, politicians, internationally renowned intellectuals, and pop cultural icons that have joined me in this ongoing fight.

My hope is that together, we can figure out how to stand up for ourselves, make our voices heard and to finally free Julian!



All my content will remain free for subscribers. For those of you who have the means and the willingness to contribute to this reader-supported platform, we very much appreciate your help.



