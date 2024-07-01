A roundup of highlights from the historic week.
Julian lands in Australia!
Watch Julian’s brother, Gabriel Shipton react in real time:
Watch Stella’s discussion with Kristinn Hrafnsson, Editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks and Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International:
Watch Stella’s first Press Conference after Julian’s release:
Watch Stella on 9 News Australia:
Watch Stella’s interview on The Project:
Watch Stella on Sky News Australia:
Watch Stella Assange and Jennifer Robinson on 10 News First:
Watch Stella’s full address and Q & A as she thanks the Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group:
I'm so happy that Julian is free to be with his wonderful family! I have never seen you smile so much, and Gabriel's reaction was very heartwarming too. Much gratitude to your incredible husband who sacrificed everything for truth and justice.
Just watching is so moving. I have no words, only tears. Well done all Julian's family .. I honestly didn't think this would ever happen.