Julian lands in Australia!

Watch Julian’s brother, Gabriel Shipton react in real time:

Watch Stella’s discussion with Kristinn Hrafnsson, Editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks and Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International:

Watch Stella’s first Press Conference after Julian’s release:

Watch Stella on 9 News Australia:

Watch Stella’s interview on The Project:

Watch Stella on Sky News Australia:

Watch Stella Assange and Jennifer Robinson on 10 News First:

Watch Stella’s full address and Q & A as she thanks the Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group:

Thank you everyone who were able to contribute to the Emergency Fund for Julian’s recovery as well as the USD$520k Private Jet fee that he is obligated to pay back to the Australian government for the charter flight back home.

Every contribution big or small helps. Go here for a list of different ways to donate.

