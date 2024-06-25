From Stella on X:



”Words cannot express our immense gratitude to YOU- yes YOU, who have all mobilised for years and years to make this come true. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU.”

Julian with lawyer, Jennifer Robinson

Julian with lawyers, Jennifer Robinson and Barry Pollack on the way to his layover in Bangkok

A Message from Stella and Kristinn Hrafnsson (Wikileaks) in preparation for this historic day:

Watch Stella’s interview on the BBC about Julian’s next steps:

URGENT:

Emergency appeal for donations to cover massive USD 520,000 debt for jet.

Julian’s travel to freedom comes at a massive cost: Julian will owe USD 520,000 which he is obligated to pay back to the Australian government for charter Flight VJ199.

He was not permitted to fly commercial airlines or routes to Saipan and onward to Australia.

Over 3,000 have donated since this crowd fund was created, but we are still short. Any contribution big or small is much appreciated. Donate here.

Imagine.

From over 5 years in a small cell in a maximum security prison. Nearly 14 years detained in the UK. To this. For the "privilege" Julian Assange must pay over half a million US dollars.