”Words cannot express our immense gratitude to YOU- yes YOU, who have all mobilised for years and years to make this come true. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU.”
URGENT:
Emergency appeal for donations to cover massive USD 520,000 debt for jet.
Julian’s travel to freedom comes at a massive cost: Julian will owe USD 520,000 which he is obligated to pay back to the Australian government for charter Flight VJ199.
He was not permitted to fly commercial airlines or routes to Saipan and onward to Australia.
Over 3,000 have donated since this crowd fund was created, but we are still short. Any contribution big or small is much appreciated. Donate here.
From over 5 years in a small cell in a maximum security prison. Nearly 14 years detained in the UK. To this. For the "privilege" Julian Assange must pay over half a million US dollars.
These next 24 hours are crucial please keep your eyes on Julian’s flight here: VJT199 VistaJet Flugtracking und Flugverlaufsdaten - FlightAware
Elizabeth jean Watson
26th June 2024
God bless you Julian, you're the greatest most honest and courageous journalist the world has ever known. We need you, I prayed after watching the excellent video compiled on you recently, it moved me to tears... I lived in Iraq, so I know the pain of watching the innocent being obliterated - whether by guns or drones or corrupt courts or stress, it matters not - Man's inhumanity to man is a projection that will continue to out-picture in the world until we learn what Love is, and our inter-connectedness. There is no separation between any of us, Truth must prevail and be allowed to stand, we can't have loveless Truth or untruthful love, can we ? May you go from strength to strength - let your light shine on, crazy diamond ! I'm so happy my prayers were answered for your release... its all consciousness and energy, frequency of Love which is an irresistible force DEO VOLENTE, Liz Watson in Dorset ,England